A nine-woman, three-man jury took less than 30 minutes Monday afternoon to find Ashton Jaccorrien Green, 21, formerly of Houston, guilty of the murder of Rolshawun Goff, and the jury reconvened deliberations at 9 a.m. today for sentencing. The judge accepted the jury’s decision and sentenced Green to 99 years in prison.
The state brought witnesses Monday who testified to the events of Dec. 27, 2020, in a Garden Ridge apartment on Clarksville Street where Goff and his girlfriend lived with four other family members, including Green, his brother and a girlfriend, along with the 4-year-old daughter of the deceased.
Family members testified that while watching a Christmas movie in the living room of the apartment, Green first approached Goff for a cigarette, then went to the kitchen to light it, before stepping outside. The family then told of shots being fired into the apartment. Witnesses testified there had been no earlier altercation between the victim and the defendant.
Green then left the apartment, stole a car, crashed it into a curb a few blocks away before police found him walking in a field on the Crockett Middle School campus where he surrendered, according to law enforcement testimony. Police found a backpack behind bushes on a nearby street that contained a .22 caliber automatic weapon, identified by forensic evidence as the weapon that fired five bullets into the deceased and another into the wall of the apartment.
Local law enforcement officers and expert witnesses, including the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the deceased and a Texas Department of Public Safety firearms and tool mark specialist who identified the lethal weapon, testified for the prosecution. The defense brought no witnesses.
During closing arguments, defense attorney J. Paul Rosemergy argued the state presented only circumstantial evidence with no eye witnesses, no fingerprints and no weapon found on the defendant.
“If you don’t believe Mr. Green committed this crime, then you must believe that someone else was standing outside the apartment door when Mr. Green went to smoke a cigarette,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young argued, saying the “someone” had to have a backpack and a gun that fired into the apartment six times, then the same someone stole a car, crashed the car and stashed a backpack that was found blocks away.
“The evidence is overwhelming what Mr. Green did,” Young continued. “Find him guilty and give the Goff family some piece of mind although they will never know why, and will go to their grave wondering why their family member was brutally and senselessly murdered.”
During the closing argument of the punishment phase, Rosemergy painted his 21-year-old defendant as a victim taken from his mother as a child and brought up in a failed foster care system while prosecutor Young painted a different picture of a defendant with a past criminal record as a juvenile who refuses to take responsibility for his actions, has never held a job and desires only to be a rapper. Both attorneys questioned Green’s mother at length during the punishment phase of the trial.
While Rosemergy questioned the mother about her son’s unfortunate childhood, Young brought questioning that emphasized the defendant’s criminal juvenile record and his desire to be a rapper, something the mother confirmed in answers to Young’s questioning and later during cross examination by Rosemergy.
“Killing someone would give you credit in the rap community,” Young said during initial questioning. The prosecutor again made the suggestion that the motive for the murder may have been for rap street credit during closing arguments for the punishment phase of the trial shorly before 5 p.m. before District Judge Wes Tidwell. instructed the jury to begin deliberations.
“Maybe this killing is motivated for street credit,” Young said. “I just don’t know. I just know this is the most heinous crime we have seen in Lamar County for a long time. With his (the defendant's) history and other behavior, this is the time to lock him up for life, but if not for life at least 60 years.”
Because of the defendant’s admitted criminal history in Harris County, the state’s range of punishment for a first degree murder charge is no less than 15 years nor more than 99 years or life and a fine of no more than $10,000.
Shortly after punishment deliberations began, the foreman notified the court of the jury’s decision to be dismissed for the day. Judge Tidwell then scheduled deliberations to resume at 9 a.m. today.
Green first was charged with murder as a result of an aggravated robbery attempt, according to early police reports, which could have resulted in a capital murder charge. A Lamar County Grand Jury on Feb. 12, however, returned the first degree murder indictment. He has remained in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000, which Tidwell revoked Tuesday after the jury’s guilty verdict.
