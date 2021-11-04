NOVICE - The Novice Volunteer Fire Department’s annual All You Can Eat Chili Supper fundraiser is set for noon to 8 p.m. Friday.
Chili lovers can take their pick of mild, medium and hot chili. There will also be stew, beans, corn bread, hot dogs, Frito pie and homemade desserts.
There will also be items to bid on during a silent auction.
Chili supper prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 10 and children under 4 are free. Meals can be ordered to go, but dining at the fire department will be an option.
There is also a drawing planned for a Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor hunting rifle with Sig Sauer at 8 p.m. Drawing entrants do not have to be present to win. Tickets for drawing are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.
The Novice Volunteer Fire Department is at 13834 FM 195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.