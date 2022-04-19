DEPORT -Deport Elementary School will hold its Pre-Kindergarten Round-up and Kindergarten Round-up April 22, 2022 at 9 a.m., in the cafeteria. Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, to attend Pre-Kindergarten. These services are free to those who qualify. Qualifications for PK are based on income information, English as a second language or active military service.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, to attend kindergarten. Parents of students already enrolled in Pre-K this year, who will be in Kindergarten next year, do not need to attend.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, current shot record, Social Security card, proof of income and proof of residency to register.
During the registration, children will have the opportunity to meet their Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten teacher and visit the classrooms. There are several activities planned for the children, including a short bus ride.
The event will be over about 10 a.m.
