Just like many other entities, progress for the Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity has slowed because of the pandemic.
It’s not for a lack of hands, according to Director Judy Martin, it’s because of a delay of supplies.
“People ask me all the time, ‘when are you going to have the dedication?’” she said, and she replies that it’s when everything has come in and been installed.
The nonprofit organization, now celebrating its 25th year and its 25th house, was almost to the point of having two houses built per year, but with the pandemic, supply chains have been disrupted and once-reliable donors find themselves out of stock, dragging out the building process. With the pandemic, a lot of people staying at home have also found time to fix or build around their own homes, making it a bit more difficult to find supplies.
Mark Whitney, the jobsite foreman, said one house is almost finished, but their last job took quite a while to get some items.
“Even when electrical was delivered, some of the parts weren’t there,” he said.
The designs responsible for the two homes at 946 and 956 6th St. SE., the organization’s latest two projects, were created by the students of Chris Malone’s auto-computer-aided drafting course at Paris Junior College, and both are a little over 1,000 square feet. House number 24 is almost done, waiting on gutters and a fence, Martin said. Next door, house 25 is having stud walls built by volunteers.
The recipients of the homes must also pay it forward, earning 90 sweat equity hours on someone else’s home before being granted their own, and then putting in 300 hours on their house. The sweat equity helps the homeowners who cannot afford a large down payment. Donations, sweat equity and volunteers are how Habitat for Humanity keeps the prices of the homes built low, so clients can afford them.
“That just reduces our cost, so when it goes to the title company, we have a chunk in there, and the difference allows us to build another house,” Martin said.
The cost of building the houses is around $50,000 to $60,000, and according to Martin, the last two homes sold for $100,000 and $110,000. Five of the homes built have been completely paid off, she said, with 18 still on the mortgage. None of their clients have ever had to pay more than what they did when renting a home, she said, with the highest payment so far being $450.
“So a brand new house, the whole nine yards, is cheaper than what they were living in,” Whitney said.
Known Name Roofing and Construction has donated a lot of services to the organization, Martin said, and will do the roofing of the 25th house. John Moon, owner of Lunar Wood Products, did the cabinet and countertop installation for several of the organization’s homes. Martin said one time a client chose red cabinets and black countertops that had them doing a double-take.
“I sure doubted it when she said she wanted red and black,” Martin said. “It was stunning.”
The group is still looking for volunteers, Martin said
“If they want to come help build, we will welcome them,” she said.
And it isn’t just limited to construction work. The volunteers work Monday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch break in between. The lunch is also provided by volunteers, who bring the food hot and ready around noon, and after a socially distanced meal, they get back to work, putting up walls and installing floors and insulation.
For information about volunteering, contact the organization at 903-783-0599, email parishabitat@suddenlinkmail.com or visit their office at 170 8th St. SE, in Paris.
