The United Way of Lamar County kicks off its fall campaign with a goal of $500,000 to fund 21 partner agencies in 2021.
"Since this year's campaign will be under social distancing guidelines, we encourage everyone to join us for a Virtual 5k to kick off our campaign,” executive director Jenny Wilson said. “We are asking for a donation instead of a registration fee. Maybe $20.20 to commemorate the year of 2020 or how about $19 for Covid-19? The amount is up to you.”
Sponsored by Texas Oncology, competition began Sept. 1 and will continue until 10 p.m. Sept. 14.
More than 20 people have registered so far and are beginning to post photos of their efforts on social media. To date, participants have contributed roughly $500, Wilson said.
“We would love to see walkers and runners design their own Live United T-shirts, race bibs and even medals, post their results on social media and share their photos with us,” Wilson said.
Roughly $20,000 in pledges came in the first week of the campaign, according to Wilson.
“We have a long way to go to reach our $500,000 goal, but I am confident that this very generous community will rise to the challenge,” Wilson said. “Our workplace campaigns this year are being run internally by wonderful volunteers.”
Report out meetings are scheduled Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 13 with the first meeting on Zoom, Wilson said.
“Although we don’t know what the others will look like yet, we are exploring some options including holding them outdoors,” Wilson said. “This year's campaign is going to look different, but the spirit of Living United is still as strong as ever.
“When you support the United Way you are making our community stronger, better and more united,” Wilson added. “By helping us reach our goal of $500,000, our community is sending a strong message that 2020 has not got us down, and that we care about the needs of others."
To register for the virtual 5K, go lamar/countyuw.org, the Lamar County United Way Facebook page or eventbrite.com/e/united-way-virtual-5k-tickets-113137170322.
