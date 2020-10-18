A Covid-19 update and a 2019-20 audit report are among the items of the Paris ISD Board of Trustees agenda for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Justiss Elementary School, 401 18th St. NW.
The district has announced that it will be ending remote instruction for students who are failing, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon will discuss a return to campus plan.
Also on the agenda are an enrollment update, campus improvement plans and a report from Superintendent Paul Jones.
