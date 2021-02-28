BLOSSOM — After last month’s meeting halted plans for new housing in the city, the developer came back to the city council and received approval.
“Someone had purchased a large property and wanted to divide it into eight lots,” City Councilwoman Debra Burge said. “He had to meet with our water/sewer department so our system would support it.”
The new property, owned by Michelle Chipman, would be 85 by 125-foot lots of 1,700 square feet retirement homes bordered by Fairview Street, South Center Street and High Street.
The council approved the development unanimously. Later in the meeting, Councilman Randall Bridges said he was pleased that freestanding houses were going up instead of duplexes to be rented out, because it meant overall they would be better taken care of.
At the meeting, the council also canceled the upcoming election in May, because with no challengers to any of the candidates, the council can move ahead. Councilman Jeff Stover is unopposed for mayor, and Charlotte Burge, who currently holds the mayor’s title, is unopposed for a council seat. Newcomer Elizabth May is unopposed for a second council position. Incumbents Roger Dougherty Jr. and Debra Burge did not seek reelection, according to City Secretary Stacy Prestridge.
The city voted to hire a new part-time worker year-round for the public works department, as an assistant to Jerry Baker, the city’s public works director. The new position will be posted for $14 per hour.
The city also amended a sewer contract, Baker said, because they had extra money from a grant.
“We had a big sewer replacement grant from TDA,” he said. “(It covered) nine manholes and the other four we had to take off.”
