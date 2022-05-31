North Lamar ISD graduated 149 students at Noyse Stadium on Saturday night amid the shouts and applause of an overflowing stadium.
Single-file, the students walked the length of the field to their seats while the classic “Pomp and Circumstance” played. After every student had arrived at their seats, the crowd stood to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” and pledge allegiance to the American flag. An opening invocation was given by Mackenzie Walker, followed by a welcome speech from Student Council President and Valedictorian Emeri Watson.
“After many years, the day we have long awaited for is finally here. And I know I cannot be more excited for this next journey. For these past four high school years, we have walked the same halls, had the same teachers and waved at each other when we see one another around town. … You really never know how true the old saying, ‘time flies,’ is until you wake up one day and you realize you’re a senior wondering where all the time went,” Watson said.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart then introduced the salutatorian. Sixteen other honor graduates were also recognized in the commencement program.
An active member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, soccer, track and cross country, Salutatorian Kyler Grogan will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall and major in chemical engineering.
“I want you to find something that you enjoy and chase a career down that path. Whether you want to go into welding, automotive repair or even flying an airplane, I want to see you put your best foot forward and strive for success. Put your time and effort into something you find worth it, and follow that dream with everything you have and don’t give up,” Grogan said to the graduates.
Valedictorian Watson, who in addition to being Student Council president was also involved in soccer, track, cross country, the Panther Pack and other activities, will be attending Austin College for a major in Business Finance with a minor in either accounting or English.
“Teachers once told me that half the fun in life is messing up. If you take anything away from this speech today, please understand that what defines your future is your reply. … Life might beat you down, but every time, you will get back up. And when you do get back up, you will have the strength to learn from your mistakes,” Watson said.
Before Principal Mark Keith presented the graduates with their certificates, he led a class memorial for Kaylee Nichole Starling, who would have graduated with the North Lamar class of 2022. The class and audience rose to their feet for an ovation before stopping in a moment of silence.
Following the memorial, Keith presented the graduates, who filed across the stage to receive their diplomas.
After the last graduate had received a diploma, the students moved their tassels and began to cheer, tossing beach balls back and forth in the air between each other.
Together, the class and stadium audience stood for the school song, before Jillian Jones led the benediction. The North Lamar class of 2022 then receded to the grass where they tossed their caps high into the air to celebrate the completion of their high school educations.
