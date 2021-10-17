The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 881 4525 3712.
Tuesday’s agenda items include an award presentation to Fannin County dispatcher Chris Moore; the EMS monthly report for September; possible action regarding a countywide burn ban; discussion about the Fannin County Regional Trails Master Plan; possible action regarding KFYN Radio Tower contract for bare land lease; possible approval of six-month, $500 monthly leases for belly dump trailers for Precincts 2 and 3; possible action regarding custodial assistance for Fannin County; and possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and its continuity of operations plan.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners are to set a public hearing for 8:50 a.m. Nov. 16 to hear comments regarding a special exception application regarding setbacks in the Bois d’Arc Lake 5,000-foot buffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.