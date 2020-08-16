Margaret Rheudasil’s family members gathered outside of the Colonial Lodge Retirement Center on Saturday, putting together a table topped with elegant cupcakes and ice cold water as they waited with anticipation for her to emerge so they could celebrate her milestone 100th birthday. Peeking through the door, they could see vases of flowers, a cascade of balloons and a pile of cards in the entryway, all for her.
Rheudasil, a lifelong Paris resident, was known for her more than 30 years as a first-grade teacher and her long tenure as the organist at First Presbyterian Church. Her great-granddaughter, Piper Miars, said she has fond memories of Rheudasil bringing the family together through music.
“She loves to play piano, and so one thing that I always remember was going to her house and he would play hymns and all her favorite songs on the piano for us, and we would sing along in her living room,” Piper said. “So that’s one of my favorite memories … and that was something we did all the time. So that’s what I always enjoyed doing with her.”
As a teacher, Rheudasil was also active in the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for women educators, for many years. Piper counted her birthday cards, all 85 of them, and many were from chapter members thanking her for her many years of organizing and service.
Rheudasil’s son, Charles Still, said even though she was so involved in the community — whether it was at church, in Delta Kappa Gamma, or when she was in charge of organizing community concerts — she always made time to care for him and make sure he had everything he needed. One time, when Still was in high school, she sold World Books just so she could afford to buy him a new trumpet.
“Of course we had our good times and our not so good times, but she was the best mother you could imagine,” Still said.
Don Hevron, a manager at Colonial Lodge, said despite her age, Rheudasil is independent as ever and sharp as a tack. She handles her own medications and prescriptions, walks instead of using a wheelchair and still plays the piano to this day. She even played “Happy Birthday” for herself while other residents and staff sang along.
“She’s a very sharp lady, a very sharp centenarian,” Hevron said. “I mean, I can only hope that if I live to be her age that my mind will be near as good as hers.”
For Rheudasil, the past several months have been difficult as she hasn’t been able to see friends or family because of restrictions due to Covid-19, but was elated to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on her special day — even if it was from 6 feet away.
“It’s been wonderful. They have been wonderful,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.