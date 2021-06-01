In her legislative update to the Board of Regents, Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin said the college would be receiving more than $1 million less in state funding.
“They pulled all the hold harmless off of the table,” Anglin told the board, directing them to a sheet from the appropriations committee last Thursday.
The sheet showed 15 colleges that were set to receive an extra $1 million from state funding. Initially, PJC was on the rider, however, coming out of last week’s meetings, the college had been removed from the list, along with seven other community colleges, and three others added to the list.
“I asked and I was told they had received updated data,” Anglin said.
She asked for the updated data and received no answer, she said. Board president Curtis Fendley asked if they could get a copy of the data.
“No. I asked for it. It was all done inside the legislative budget board and inside the appropriations conference committee,” Anglin said. “Us and Hill were the only two pulled out who were going to lose money. The other ones pulled out were going to get money. So we are going to lose at least $1.1 million (in the next round of funding).”
Fendley said the board needed to remember this when they vote next time.
“When they can’t provide any data that backs their decision, you know it’s a backroom deal, political decision or (legislative maneuvering),” he said.
During the meeting, the regents also agreed to remove some Covid restrictions, including the mask requirement, on campus. If she had to guess, Anglin said she believed the vaccination of the campus population hovered at around 5% to 10%, but as the year moved on, the college did plan on holding vaccination clinics for the students, to increase that number.
“For fall, we are planning on getting back to having the same numbers as before (students in the classroom),” she said.
Anglin also directed the board to possible future projects for the college.
She said she’d like to tear down the Masters Apartments and build new ones. Kenneth Webb, the director of student services at the colleges, lives there, as well as most of the coaching assistants. The apartments do have asbestos, she said, which increases the cost, but also makes them more hazardous. The college needs someone besides students living on the campus 24/7, she added.
“It’s critical we have someone living on campus 24/7 in case we have a problem,” she said.
She added she would like to build a workforce training center at the Greenville campus. Collin County College has built a campus in neighboring Farmersville, she said.
“We’re going to lose that market if we don’t do more on workforce (training),” Anglin said.
As it is, the college is often teaching or storing equipment at Greenville High School, such as for HVAC classes and the nursing program. She had looked into the possibility a couple of years ago for a metal building with a brick front, and it priced out at around $5 million. Now, it would be closer to $7 million, she said.
The college will be hosting its annual kids college this year, she told the board. Covid shut down last year’s program, but it will reopen this summer, and thanks to grant funding, the college will offer a coding camp at the Paris, Greenville and Clarksville campuses.
