From early morning to mid-afternoon Friday, family members waited outside Paris Regional Medical Center for the arrival of Penelope Mae McKnight.
The baby girl, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and 21 inches long, made her debut shortly after 3 p.m., the daughter of Lauren Arnold and Jay McKnight of Powderly.
While the 21-year-old mother was busy inside, a watch party, organized by first-time grandmother Becky Isbell, arrived on the parking lot outside with chairs, balloons, signs and breakfast snacks for the maternity staff.
“We can’t go inside like for a normal delivery,” the grandmother said. “Covid gave us lemons, so we’re gonna make lemonade and have a party.
“We are showing our appreciation to the doctors and staff with donuts and coffee, and we plan to bring in pizza for their lunch just to say ‘thank you.’”
Two days after the baby’s due date, mom and dad arrived at the health center’s Woman’s & Baby Hospital shortly before 4 a.m. for planned labor inducement.
“We’re hoping by noon, maybe 2 o’clock, we will have a baby, “ McKnight said prior to Penelope’s birth.
