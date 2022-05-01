The Planning & Zoning Commission is to consider a City of Paris petition for a Comprehensive Plan amendment from commercial to low density residential in the 2200 and 2700 blocks of 3rd SE Street when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include zoning change requests at 3055 Clarksville St. and 1155 W. Cherry St. as well as plat approvals for 423 N. Main St., the 500 block of 16th SE St., 714 and 722 1st NE St, 1259 Graham St. and 5040 FM 195.
