Red River County commissioners will have a special meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the County Annex building at 200 N. Walnut Ave. in Clarksville.
The commissioners plan to take part in a Zoom meeting concerning the political redistricting within the county. The commissions have to approve the new redistricting by No. 13.
The commissioners also plan to take action on an interlocal cooperation agreement with Collin County to house some of its inmates in the Red River County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.