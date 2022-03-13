On Thursday, Paris police said in a news release that a Paris woman who had been reported missing earlier was found in Greenville, about 53 miles from Paris.
Paris police said they had been looking for Jennifer Dozier to do a welfare check on her when they got word she had been located in Greenville. They said she had been found March 9.
Later on March 10, the Greenville police issued a news release saying that the body of a Paris woman was found in a Greenville hotel. Justice of the Peace Wayne Money of Hunt County conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy, according to the news release.
Greenville police did not identify the body of the woman found in the hotel room. Paris police would not say if the body was that of Dozier.
Friday calls to Greenville police’s nonemergency number went unanswered.
However, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Jennifer Jones-Dozier to cover funeral costs with any remaining funds going to Dozier’s three children, according to the fundraising site.
