Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop’s 5K race is running on schedule, according to president Amanda Willows. This year participants will get a nice surprise, she added.
“We have the most amazing guest speaker,” Willows said. “There is this trooper out of Austin, who was shot 10 times on a traffic stop. … He’s just the most amazing person.
“I reached out to him (not expecting any kind of reply) and I immediately got a message back.”
In October 1998, Texas State Trooper Dub Gillum was shot 10 times in less than three seconds by the driver, according to Law Enforcement Today. One of the shots blinded him, and the officer had to rely on passersby to come to his aid. It took 14 months of recuperation at home and 10 surgeries to save his sight, and then Gillum went right back to work. Since retiring, Gillum has done work as a motivational speaker.
“This man is just incredible,” Willows said. “His daughter died last year, so he’s also raising his grandkids.”
The race will kick off at 8 a.m. Sept. 19 for pre-registering at South Main Iron. The race starts at 8:30, with the 1-mile race starting 5 minutes later and the virtual 5K at 9 a.m. The event will feature live music from Fred Urban, himself a retired police officer, T-shirts for participants and swag bags and, as a bit of joke, South Main Iron will provide free coffee and donuts, Willows said.
The date is also the national Thank a Police Officer Day, and officers who have been adopted can stop by South Main Iron at any point in the day to receive their free gift.
“It’s going to be a neat deal,” Willows said.
So far, about 50 people have registered for the event, she said, and she encouraged people to pre-register online, because the number of T-shirts and swag bags available will be limited.
To register for the event, got to tinyurl.com/y43kxlm2, and for more information about adopting an officer, or about the race itself, contact Willows at 903-905-1229 or email lcadoptacop@gmail.com.
It is $25 to pre-register for the 1-mile walk, $30 for day-of registration; $35 to pre-register for the 5K and $40 for day-of; $30 for the virtual 5K; and kids are free to register. For anyone choosing to do the virtual 5K, they may run remotely and submit results any time between now and 10 a.m. Sept. 19. A full list of instructions for the virtual run are available on the registration website.
The event is sponsored by Load Trail, Known Name Roofing & Construction, South Main Iron, Shield Life, Advance America, Hampton, American Towing & Recovery, Myparistexas.com and Victory Timing Services. All proceeds go to purchasing safety equipment for local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.