The Farmers Bank & Trust board of directors has announced the promotion of Erik Roddy to Paris market president. In this role, Roddy will continue to manage his loan portfolio, but will also provide leadership to assure the short- and long-term profitability of the bank.
Roddy has 18 years of banking experience and holds a business administration degree from Texas A&M-Commerce. He is also a graduate of The University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.
“Erik will do a tremendous job leading the Paris market,” said Jeff Nutt, Farmers Bank & Trust regional market president. “He is a leader by nature and loves his community. We are excited for him and the future of the Paris market.”
Roddy serves on the Paris Economic Development Corp. board and is finance chairman for the Downtown Food Pantry. He and his wife, Cheryl, are members of His Place Fellowship. They have three sons, one daughter and four granddaughters.
“I’m humbled and honored to be entrusted with this role in the Paris market,” Roddy said. “Family and community are at the heart of everything we do. We are only getting started with our commitment to give back to Paris.”
Farmers Bank & Trust entered Paris in early 2021 with a branch at 1375 NE Loop 286. A new branch is set to open in 2022.
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corporation, headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas and approximately $2.1 billion in assets. Farmers offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans. To learn more, visit their website at MyFarmers.Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.