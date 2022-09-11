With two items on the agenda, the Paris Planning Zoning Commission is to meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
A public hearing to review the request of Asay & Sons Construction for a change in zoning to allow duplexes in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff Street is an agenda item as is the consideration and action on a final plat for two lots in the Sugg Addition, located at 2296 3rd SE St.
