The North Lamar ISD board of trustees is to conduct a public hearing on the budget and proposed tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that begins July 1 when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris.
Trustees also are to hear a safety report by Police Chief Mike Boaz, consider a change in lunch prices for the coming year, approve a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lab for Parker Elementary and Frank Stone Middle School, approve a one-time stipend for mentor teachers and English as a second language teachers as well as approve a Hayter Engineering survey proposal for Everett Elementary School. A Region 8 Educational Center contract is to be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.