It’s been a long, dark 16 months for Paris Community Theatre, but, at last, the amateur theatre troupe will be back in the house — or in the park, as the case may be — on July 22.
“After the pandemic, and the struggles that all theatres faced this year, we can’t wait to bring theatre back to Paris,” said Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, PCT’s artistic director. “We have a really great season lined up, full of fun and exciting shows that I think our audience will really love.”
PCT opens it’s post-Covid season with “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
The comedy is a zany look at all of the plays — and the sonnets — of William Shakespeare, performed by a cast of seven actors in just a little over an hour and half. It will be performed at the peristyle in Bywaters Park just southeast of the square on South Main Street.
For director Robyn Huizinga, this show is a happy reunion of sorts.
“PCT decided to do this show and called me to direct, because they knew I had done it before,” said the Paris Junior College drama instructor, who is no stranger at PCT. “I love this show, so it was easy to say yes. It’s fun because the authors give you permission to update the jokes to stay current with the times. We’ve had a lot of fun poking fun with pop culture references, reality TV and late night talk show hosts, that kind of stuff. It’s been a blast.”
Huizinga said she has staged this play indoors and outdoors, so she took PCT’s decision to go play in the park in stride.
“At the time we set the schedule, the mask mandate was still in force, so doing it outside would let people more easily social distance and loosen their masks a bit, but since then the mandate is lifted, and everyone in the cast and crew has been vaccinated so the blocking and rehearsals have been easier for that.”
According to Stogner-Dickinson, because the play is to be produced outside, there will be no attendance limitations for “Compleat Wrks.” While patrons will be encouraged to wear masks, they will be appreciated but not required.
The original productions of this show were cast with three male actors only, but Huizinga said she has always directed the play with casts of six actors, three male and three female.
“This time, I couldn’t narrow it down to just six actors,” she said. “Everyone who auditioned did very well, and I couldn’t justify letting any of these seven actors go uncast, so I cast them all.”
The cast of “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)” includes Jennifer Bacorn, Grace Marie Hignight, Lisa Martin, Olen Cox, Caleb Curtis, Will Walker and Derek Dacus.
“I put women in some of the male roles and men in some of the women’s roles,” she added. “It’s a nod to the way things were done back in those days and it’s fun to get a chance to plays roles one might not get to do in these modern times.”
Stogner-Dickerson is in charge of lighting and sound and the production’s stage manager, Andy Johnson, will also make an occasional guest appearance on stage. Huizinga and fellow PJC drama instructor Walker designed the simple, portable set and each actor is handling their own props. Walker is also the fight choreographer; Hignight is the fight captain; and Curtis is the musician/music supervisor.
Hignight is a graduate of PJC now studying strategic communication at Northwestern State University in Louisiana. Home for the summer, she said she could not pass up a chance to do one last show with Huizinga after a year with no theatre.
Curtis is also a PJC graduate and plans to attend Texas A&M-Commerce this fall to complete his bachelor’s degree in theatre.
“I love comedies,” he said, “and I love how quick this show is, how fast paced, and the silliness of it. It’s always great to get out on stage and make an a** of yourself.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m., July 22, 23 and 24, at Bywaters Park. The audience is encouraged to bring their own seating of lawn chairs or blankets for the ground.
“Instead of selling tickets for this show at our usual price we’ll be doing pay-what-you-can,” said Stogner-Dickinson. “So our patrons are welcome to donate as much or as little as they are able to. We wanted this show to be accessible to everybody regardless of price.”
For more information about this show and the upcoming season at Paris Community Theatre, call 903-784-0259 or visit pctonstage.com or their page on Facebook.
