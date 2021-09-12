The Paris Balloon and Music Festival got off to a hot start late Friday afternoon at the Lamar County Fairgrounds when the Kris Jones Band opened with country and blues music that played into the evening when big balloons got the green flag from balloon meister Scott McClinton to get their glow on.
Spectators watched as the balloons lit up like huge light bulbs.
The balloons took flight early Saturday morning for flights around the area and are scheduled to do the same at 7 a.m. today, weather and winds permitting.
Carolyn Patterson, president of the Paris Balloon and Music Association, said around 5,000 people turned out for the event that did not take place last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our major goal is to bring balloons and music to the community, but also the arts to the area,” she said.
They did bring a special balloon to this year’s festival, a balloon that goes by the name of Airmadillo.
You guessed it. It is a balloon in the shape of an armadillo.
“He’s dressed up like a cowboy,” Patterson said.
Hot air balloons are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration and pilots have to be licensed, she noted.
“We had some good flights this morning (Saturday),” she said.
On Saturday, some folks were able to ride in a tethered balloon for a fee. The balloons went up about three stories into the air before heading back down to earth.
The annual event, which also funds scholarships for area students, got its start in 2016 after Paul Ray and Lena Spencer took a trip to the big balloon festival in Albuquerque.
“They decided they want something started in Paris,” Patterson said.
Lena was a member of the Paris Arts Alliance and Paul was a member of the Paris Blues Society, so the two groups put together the first three events that used to be tied to the Tour de Paris in July, Patterson said.
No event is complete without vendors and there were about 20 at this year’s event selling food, clothing, souvenirs and others offering information on various services.
The number of vendors was down from the 2019 total, a fact that Patterson said was due to the lingering effects of Covid-19.
Still vendors reported things were going well.
“We had a busy night,” said Jana Richmond of Sulphur Springs. Richmond and others ran the Gellyball battlefield which is mainly for children, but adults sometimes join in the fun.
“We will have grandparents go in and play with the grandkids,” she said.
There was a lot of face-painting going on Friday night at Rachel Plunkett’s booth on the fairgrounds, she said Saturday.
“It was really good. We had a good turnout,” she said.
There was also an “exotic” petting zoo for the kids that featured a kangaroo, a sloth and lemur, Patterson said.
