MAY 20 to MAY 21
FD Assist EMS
May 20
11:12 to 11:25 p.m., GWH/PHA.
First Responder-Paris
May 20
8:35 to 9:28 a.m., 790 Highway 82 E.
11:26 to 11:40 a.m., 230 45th St. SW.
3:04 to 3:24 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 20
9:38 to 9:57 a.m., 830 Pine Bluff St.
5:58 to 6:26 p.m., 25396 FR 137.
Public Service
May 21
12:20 to 12:40 a.m., 695 33rd St. SE.
1:48 to 2:11 a.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
