Fire and rescue

MAY 20 to MAY 21

FD Assist EMS

May 20

11:12 to 11:25 p.m., GWH/PHA.

First Responder-Paris

May 20

8:35 to 9:28 a.m., 790 Highway 82 E.

11:26 to 11:40 a.m., 230 45th St. SW.

3:04 to 3:24 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 20

9:38 to 9:57 a.m., 830 Pine Bluff St.

5:58 to 6:26 p.m., 25396 FR 137.

Public Service

May 21

12:20 to 12:40 a.m., 695 33rd St. SE.

1:48 to 2:11 a.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.

