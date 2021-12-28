CLARKSVILLE – Red River County commissioners approved a bid of $158,729 for water pipes out in the county at their meeting Monday in the Red River County Courthouse Annex.
The project is part of Community Development Block Grant to extend a water line to new Red River County Water Supply customers.
“We may have to make some changes,” Shawn Napier with Comprehensive Engineering Services, told commissioners in presenting the bid.
“We made this over two years ago, so prices have changed,” he said, adding that he may have to come back with a request for a bit more money.
The project to lay around four miles of four-inch pipe is still months away from its start.
“This is just the first step,” Napier said. “It will be April at the very earliest.”
Commissioners also created a Sexual Assault Response Team with SAFE-T as the chief administrator. The commission will add more members to the team in the future.
Red River commissioners approved an order to conform election precincts as required by the Texas Election Code following a redistricting.
