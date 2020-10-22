Mt. Canaan BC slates food give-away Friday
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 60 Sycamore St., will give away free boxes of food at 11:30 a.m., Friday until they run out of food.
Call 903-771-9093 for more information.
Rocky Ford MBC to note 75th homecoming
ROXTON — Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church in Roxton celebrates its 75th annual homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Gerald Weatherall and New Mt. Horeb Baptist Church of Dallas will be the special guests.
Pastor S.L. Rhone invites the public to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.