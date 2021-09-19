The Paris ISD Board of Trustees will hear public comments during an open forum and provide a dress code monthly update when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Paris Junior High School Weger Auditorium, 2400 Jefferson Road in Paris.
Also on the agenda is a discussion on property value study appeals services with Linebarger Attorneys at Law; district business involving the Lamar County Appraisal District’s Board of Directors; a district financial review; awarding the contract for modular building; and enrollment and Covid number updates.
Klark Byrd
