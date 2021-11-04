Band students at five area high schools will be taking their instruments to the next level after earning their spots in state competitions.
School districts with bands headed to state meets include North Lamar, Paris, Clarksville, Rivercrest and Honey Grove.
This year’s trip will be North Lamar High School Marching Band’s eighth after numerous wins and performances across Texas. The band season began Oct. 2 at the Sounds of Fall Marching Contest at Princeton. After the preliminary round of the contest, the band was ranked second in Class 4A behind Canton, winning awards for best music and best percussion. North Lamar placed second overall out of 19 schools regardless of class for its preliminary round performance. After that performance, the top scoring bands performed again for overall Grand Champion. North Lamar earned second place overall.
On Oct. 11, the Panther Band competed in the Mineola Marching Festival, winning Best Band, Drum Majors and Percussion in Class 4A. The band was the highest scoring band of the 24 at the contest regardless of class, winning the Grand Champion Trophy for its finals performance.
To earn a qualification to the State Marching Contest in San Antonio, marching bands must advance through Regional and Area contests. The band traveled to Pine Tree on Oct. 12 for the UIL Regional performance. At this contest, the band must earn a first division, or superior rating, from two out of the three judges. Rankings are based not on competition with other bands but based on a standard set by UIL. Bands that meet or exceed this standard advance to the area level. For the 31st consecutive year, the North Lamar Band received a superior rating, earning its spot at the UIL Area C Marching Contest.
On Oct. 23, the band competed at Duncanville High School’s invitational marching contest.
“This was the hardest marching competition that North Lamar Band has ever competed at in the school’s history,” said Randy Jones, head band director.
Competing against 16 6A schools in the Dallas area, the band won Outstanding Music, Percussion, Visuals and Outstanding Band in Class 4A, placed 12th overall and was invited to march in finals as the Class 4A Champion.
“The feedback we got from the judges and the opportunity for our students to see and be around those band programs was very motivating to our students,” said Jason Smith, North Lamar marching band director.
Twenty-five bands qualified for the area competition on Saturday at Lindale High School; five qualified for the State Marching Contest on Nov. 10 at the San Antonio Alamodome. North Lamar was ranked first by all five judges in the preliminary round, advancing to finals along with Lumberton High School, Bridge City High School, Splendora High School, Paris High School, Spring Hill High School, Little Cypress High School, Pleasant Grove High School, Liberty-Eylau High School and Livingston High School. After the final round performance, the band was named UIL Area C 4A Champion, with first place scores again from all five judges.
Advancing to the State Marching Contest along with Paris High School and North Lamar High School are Bridge City High School, Lumberton High School and Spring Hill High School.
Paris High School
Paris High School Blue Blazes Band has earned its fourth trip to the state marching band finals to perform its award-winning halftime show “Take Flight.”
“The directors and staff of the PHS band are extremely proud of the work of all of the students and wish to thank the administration, staff, and parents that have made this season a success,” band director Charles Grissom stated.
Paris High School is scheduled to perform at 8:45 a.m., with finalists announced at 4:30 p.m. and finals starting at 7 p.m. There will be 26 bands competing in the prelims bidding for a chance to be in the top 10 to perform their show one last time in front of an entirely different set of judges. More information about the contest can be found at uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.
The band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assisted by Bryan Ewing, Beverly Ewing, Byron Myrick, Louie Fehl, Sydney Robinson and Gloria McIntire.
Honey Grove High School
Honey Grove High School’s marching band is making its second trip to state in as many years.
“We are real proud of our marching band seeing what they had to go through with Covid and all,” said Nicholas Stephenson, director of the 105-member band.
Stephenson respects his students’ will to succeed despite missed practices during a Covid-19 plagued year.
“There were more than 40 students out over two weeks at any given time because they were quarantined,” he said. “They had every opportunity to give up, but they didn’t.”
Though difficult to get marching routines just right with holes in the formations, Stephenson said band members learned fast enough to earn an area competition win and come out as Area champions.
Stephenson said he is looking for the band to finish higher this year than last year’s 13th place finish at State.
Rivercrest High School
Rivercrest is going all out to support the band on making it to State competition. Superintendent Stanley Jessee announced there would be no classes in the district Nov. 9.
Rivercrest’s Rebel Regiment Marching Band placed in the top three in the Area marching contest in Lindale, which earned the trip to state.
“This great accomplishment for our band has earned them the opportunity to compete in the State UIL Marching Band Contest in the Alamodome in San Antonio on Nov. 9,” Stanley said. “Although it is quite a distance from Johntown, Texas, we want to give everyone an opportunity to travel to San Antonio to support and cheer for our band in the state competition.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of our band program, and we are especially proud of our band students for representing Rivercrest ISD in such a great way,” he said, wishing the band best of luck.
Clarksville High School
When schools started practice sessions for band earlier this year, the class 2-A Clarksville program certainly had to be termed as having a rebuilding year, but Clarksville Band Director, Roderick Boyce and his staff have once again done a masterful job with the band students, and as a result, the Clarksville Tigers Marching Band will be journeying to San Antonio for an opportunity on November 9, to walk away with some surprising honors at the UIL Open Marching Band Contest.
"The students bought in, and they stuck with it, and now they're going to State," Boyce said. "We haven't peaked yet, but we'll have to peak twice-first in the prelims, and second in the finals."
It is truly remarkable that the 55 member band is making the trip to State in San Antonio. After all, the band does house 25 members who are in the eighth grade, and with those students still in middle school, marching opportunities have just arrived during the current school year. In fact, nine other band members had not marched prior to this year.
"This band is different. We had other bands that went to State, but this band won the Area C championship. And these kids today handle the pressure differently. Yes, they were nervous before they started, but once they started performing, then they weren't nervous," Boyce explained.
It is ironic that junior high band students have grown fast to help the band advance to State.
"It's great for me to be in the high school band, because it shows all the hard work I put in to this. And being an eighth grader, and you know in other schools, eighth graders can't even be in the high school band," Jonathan Morgan said. "I feel very proud about myself. I am looking at going to State like a big achievement, because you know most people don't even get this opportunity. Winning State would be the big accomplishment, and the other eighth graders feel the same way, and I think we have a high chance of winning this!"
Last Saturday in Lindale, the Clarksville band won the Area C championship in a field of notable bands including second and third place finishers Tenaha and Rivercrest. Those bands too will be performing at the state level. However, it was an amazing performance by an amazing Clarksville group, that houses a limited number of upperclassmen, that reign superior last week. Michael Love, a senior, and captain who plays tenor drums, considers himself a leader, and he says his fellow band students look up to him. He welcomes the challenges ahead that the band must face against 16 other performing groups in the Alamodome.
"I knew that this year would be a lot different than any other year, because we had so many newcomers, but I felt that we had a lot of potential from the very beginning, and they have really surprised me this year," Love explained. "When we get to State I am expecting for the young ones to mature, and to bring out their competitive side, so that all of us can work as a unit to accomplish our goal."
The performance for Clarksville in San Antonio is entitled 'Beauty is in the eyes of the Beholder.' Music was written for the show by Rod Boyce, a Clarksville High School graduate, who is the son of Roderick Boyce. The assistant Band Director for CHS is Montee Ogwu, while Roderick Boyce's wife, Marlette Boyce, serves as the band Colorguard Coordinator. Additional assistance arrived from Jason Smith, an assistant director at North Lamar who wrote the drill for the band, while Christian Gomez from Mt. Pleasant made the Colorguard choreography possible. James Black and Levi Keele serve as music and marching technicians.
With the band performing at the high level, handling duties as drum major will be an important chore. Ashley Reyna, who also plays the flute, says that she is ready for those duties, and that she enjoys her role as drum major because she gets to watch her fellow band members perform.
"This is my third year in the band. This run feels good for us because the majority of us are eighth graders and freshmen, so the ability to accomplish something like this means a lot, because we're all dedicated to this,"Reyna explained.
The appearance for the Clarksville band at State will be the fourth under Boyce. Clarksville last competed at the state level in 2017, when the Red River County band walked away as the State Class 2-A Champion. Following that memorable accomplishment, Boyce retired from the Clarksville school district, only to later return to complete some additional unfinished business.
"Mr. Boyce is an amazing man who wants his students to be the best. He pushes us, and he motivates us, and he is just hard working," Reyna explained.
Love seems to agree with the drum major.
"When Mr. Boyce came back here, it was all that we needed, because as soon as he came, everything just started to click, like the old days," Love said.
The Blue Tigers band will take the field in prelims at 11:30 a.m. on this Tuesday morning, and with seven bands advancing to the finals, Boyce hopes that his group will be in that number on that evening starting at 7:30 p.m. when the finals get underway. Announcement of the winner of the competition should arrive at around 9:45 p.m.
"This is my second year in band, and I see going to State as a great opportunity to redeem ourselves from last year, because last year we placed fifth out of five bands at our Area, and that really hurt my pride. So, I see this year as a great accomplishment since we're going to State in San Antonio," sophomore keyboard player Ra'kadrian Minter said. "The band performs amazingly in practice, and then when we perform in contest, we don't have the same results. But whenever we do have our greatest-our best performance, we'll win for sure, "Minter said.
The Clarksville group continues to work hard in hopes of capturing the ultimate prize. Mariela Resendiz, a junior, is a member of the Colorguard, who has been involved with band since her sixth grade year. She says the Colorguard brings the candle to the cake as far as the activity of the band is concerned.
"We haven't peaked at all yet, but we're getting there. We have the potential to come back as champion, and we all know what Mr. Boyce wants from us. And he believes in us," Resendiz said. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.