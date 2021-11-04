Chisum High School band

The Chisum High School Band has enjoyed a successful start to the 2021-22 season. The marching band competed at the Northeast Texas Invitational Marching Contest on Oct. 9, receiving first division ratings from all judges and advancing to Finals competition, ultimately placing fourth.

On Oct. 19, the band traveled to Mount Pleasant to compete in the UIL Region IV Marching Contest. The band again received first division ratings from all judges and advanced to the Area marching contest. Performing Oct. 23 at Lindale High School, the band advanced through the preliminary round of the Area marching contest into the Finals. Ultimately, the band placed 10th in the final round.

Upcoming events for the band include middle and high schools All-Region auditions in November and December. The annual Christmas Concert will be Dec. 9 at the Chisum Performing Arts Center.