The Downtown Pumpkin Patch has been delayed, according to Paris’s recreational director.
“As soon as they can get a truck, they will load it up,” Bridget Domengeaux said.
The patch was to receive a shipment of pumpkins today and open on Friday, but the supplier — who grows them in New Mexico — told Domengeaux between trucking problems, the hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and other problems, no one quite knows when the shipment will deliver. She said nobody grows pumpkins locally, even Kroger and Wal-Mart have their shipped in, so a local option isn’t available. According to the Texas Crop and Weather Report, a monthly email from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, there’s also a pumpkin shortage because of a freeze in New Mexico.
“There were a lot of acres lost to freeze in New Mexico, so that affected supplies,” said Tanner Smith, a Floydada, Texas, pumpkin farmer. “Demand has been way up. Everybody in Floydada is sold out as far as the wholesale market goes. I think some are wishing they’d hung on to more pumpkins for the retail market.”
Domengeaux said for residents to watch the Facebook page, facebook.com/DowntownPumpkinPatch, for updates on when the patch will start.
(0) comments
