The Lamar County Courthouse

In addition to a public hearing on the 2022 property tax rate at 9 a.m. on Monday, Lamar Commissioners’ Court is to meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesday in executive session to consider an economic development tax abatement.

Both meetings are to be held at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.

