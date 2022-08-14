In addition to a public hearing on the 2022 property tax rate at 9 a.m. on Monday, Lamar Commissioners’ Court is to meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesday in executive session to consider an economic development tax abatement.
Both meetings are to be held at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
