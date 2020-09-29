Just after the Tour de Paris buzz died down late Saturday, the Love Civic Center parking lot was back in action at the crack of dawn Sunday with another set of bikers ready to compete, this time off the beaten path.
“A lot of times people ask, ‘Well, why are you out on those crazy gravel roads? Isn’t it harder?’” Rich Waldschmidt said. “But you don’t see any traffic, you get to see the scenery up close and personal. And especially in a county like Lamar, where there’s such varied land use out there … it’s kind of fun. It’s pretty.”
Waldschmidt was there, along with about 60 other riders, to compete in the aptly named Hell of the North Texas bike race, an off road competition, known as a “gravel grinder,” that stretched as long as 100 miles for the bravest of cyclists.
“These are what you call ‘hardcore riders’ today,” said Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen, clutching a cup of coffee.
As Waldschmidt prepped his gear, organizer Kevin Lee was bustling around a tent next to the start line stocked with bananas, water and snacks for riders to down at the end of the race. Lee said this was the 10th year of the Hell of The North Texas, which offers cyclists 50-, 66- and 100-mile options. This year’s route wove through the backroads of Lamar County, with cyclists covering rough terrain instead of the paved luxury of the Tour de Paris.
“This is a little bit different from the Tour de Paris…” Lee said. “Obviously we have a longer distance ride. It’s for more experienced riders that are looking for something a little bit different, a new kind of challenge. So if there’s folks that are looking for more adventure, we’re happy to provide it.”
The ride originated in Sanger, but Lee and the Chamber of Commerce felt it would fit perfectly with the tour, so he said he was happy to bring the race to Lamar County.
“The chamber, Paris, Lamar County, have been fantastic to us with this event and another event we do through here each year. So, I always look forward to coming up this way. And I just like seeing the progress of the (Northeast Texas) Trail, and we’re utilizing a good bit of that for this route as well, all the way up to Bagwell.”
Similarly to the tour, Lee put the ride together with staggered start times in order to maintain social distancing to limit the spread of Covid-19. Small groups set out at 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. and a time trial group left at 9 a.m.
“We weren’t even sure we were going to put it on,” Lee said. “Just two weeks ago we said ‘OK, we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it in a very socially distant and Covid-appropriate manner.’ So we’re keeping the group really small this year and maintaining social distancing at the start and the finish and everything like that.”
But one safety measure that made the ride even more intense was taking away the traditional rest stops to avoid people congregating or touching the same surface. That meant the only formal station set up along the way was a table with individual, sealed water bottles in Pattonville.
“We just couldn’t really think of a proper Covid-safe way to hand out food and drinks and things like that,” Lee said.
But those changes did nothing to deter Waldschmidt from competing in a sport he loves. He raced in the Tour de Paris the day before and, mere hours later, was ready to take on the 100-mile route of the Hell of The North Texas. But for Waldschmidt, 100 miles isn’t the longest he’s ridden. He said he’d been through the Lamar County area before for a race across the entire state, from Texarkana to Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Allen smiled as Waldschmidt said he’d booked three nights in a local hotel just to compete in the two races. For him, coming to Paris is a treat.
“We really like Paris,” he said. “Paris really rolls out the red carpet … As I was coming back into town yesterday on the Tour de Paris, I saw this city limit sign, and I was surprised that there’s only 25,000 people here. The hospitality is overwhelming.”
Waldschmidt has been cycling since he was young, but said he seriously got into the sport 12 years ago, and it’s been a part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“As an elderly person, I need to stay in shape,” he said. “So I like to cycle in order to cheat death — or die trying.”
Unlike some diehards, Waldschmidt said he wasn’t aiming for any specific time. For him the goal is always the same: complete the course. But he still finished at a very respectable 10th place out of all the 100-mile competitors, tackling the grueling ride in just a hair over 8 hours and 30 minutes.
“To paraphrase Aristotle,” Waldschmidt said. “You give me a bicycle to ride and a time long enough, and I can complete any course.”
