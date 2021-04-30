APRIL 29 to APRIL 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 29
5:24 to 8:12 p.m., 2211 Polk St.
First Responder-Paris
April 29
9:18 to 9:29 a.m., 322 3rd St. NW.
9:37 to 10 10:14 a.m., 2220 Bella Vista Drive.
9:51 to 10:02 a.m., 240 28th St. NW.
10:05 to 10:26 a.m., NE Loop 286.
1:56 to 2:05 p.m., 516 GWH/PHA.
4:41 to 5:02 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
9:15 to 9:32 p.m., 4435 Pine Mill Road.
9:43 to 9:58 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 29
7:08 to 8:42 a.m., 5378 FR 79.
12:20 to 12:33 p.m., 1300 Polk St.
1:53 to 2:16 p.m., 2800 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
April 30
5:15 to 5:35 a.m., 644 5th St. SE.
