Businesses in Lamar, Delta and Red River counties dodged a bullet last week when the Covid-19 hospitalization rate for their trauma service area fell 2.53% in one day. The drop from 16.32% to 13.79% on Thursday put TSA F under the state’s 15% threshold that triggers restrictions for the first time in five days.
Fannin County, however, was not as lucky. The county is in TSA E, and restrictions took effect Friday after the hospitalization rate remained above 15% for seven consecutive days. The rate will now have to fall below 15% for seven consecutive days before the restrictions are lifted.
Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, bars will close and restaurants and retailers will scale capacity back to 50% in any TSA with a 15% or higher Covid-19 hospitalization rate for seven consecutive days. The order affects all counties in a TSA, although local officials may apply for an exemption if they attest to having fewer than 30 active cases in their county in the last 14 days.
Only Red River and Delta counties would have qualified to apply for the exemption, and as of Monday still would with 29 active cases in Red River County and 16 in Delta County. Lamar County has had a triple-digit active case count for months. That number on Monday was 640, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. Fannin County’s active case count has been 30 or higher for weeks, and on Monday was 66.
TSA E stretches west from Fannin County to Gainesville and south to Stephenville, Cleburne and Corsicana, and it includes Dallas and Fort Worth. The state health department shows the hospitalization rate dipped below 15% to 14.94% on Saturday and further to 14.82% on Sunday before jumping to 15.87% on Monday, resetting the clock. The state reported 2,460 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in the TSA’s hospitals on Monday.
TSA F includes Paris, Mt. Pleasant, Texarkana, Sulphur Springs, and Cass and Morris counties. State data through Sunday showed a dropping rate, down to 12.66% on Sunday before it rose Monday to 14.1%. The state reported 152 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in the TSA’s hospitals on Monday.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Monday reported 51 new cases for a total case count of 2,956 since testing began in March. There have been 57 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in the county, according to the health district. The state health department is reporting 75 Covid-19 related deaths in the county, although state data includes probable Covid-19 deaths. There are 2,072 estimated recoveries in the county, the data shows.
Red River County has had 246 cases since March with 18 deaths and 199 estimated recoveries, according to the state health department. Delta County has had 64 total cases with two deaths and 46 estimated recoveries. Fannin County has had 1,097 total cases with 42 deaths and 1,017 estimated recoveries.
