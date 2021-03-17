Fire and rescue

MARCH 16 to MARCH 17

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

March 16

8:07 to 8:11 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

March 16

12:11 to 12:21 p.m., 6900 Highways 82 W.

12:57 to 1:03 p.m., 3916 Lamar Ave.

6:09 to 7:47 p.m., 2352 FR 2820.

10:37 to 10:54 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

10:52 to 11:08 p.m., 446 Fitzhugh Ave.

March 17

12:55 to 1:19 a.m., 4720 Stephens Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.