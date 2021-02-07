Two bills filed with the state legislature would silence the voice of rural and smaller counties if passed, according to local officials.
“It would just nearly kill the counties if it went through,” Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said. “It’s a big deal for us.”
The bills, HB 749 and SB 234, would prevent local governments from using tax dollars to pay membership dues to statewide associations. The legislators who filed them, Rep. Mayes Middleton out of Galveston and Sen. Bob Hall out of Rockwall, say it’s to stop taxpayer-funded lobbying.
“The last few years certain interest groups have worked to prevent local governments such as school districts, counties and cities from using tax dollars to pay membership dues to statewide associations,” Rep. Gary VanDeaver said in an email statement. “The reason for this prohibition, the groups argue, is that the statewide associations then use those tax dollars to hire or contract with lobbyists who promote or oppose legislation not in the taxpayers’ best interests.”
But, the associations work in the best interests of the local governments they represent, Williamson said, like the Texas Association of Counties. Red River County, with its membership to the TAC, gets a whole raft of services at either greatly discounted rates or for free, Williamson said, from human resources to legal consultations to insurance.
“We have all of our insurance through them,” he said. “It saves us a ton of money. They have a legal staff on board and help us with human resources. It saves us all kinds of money.”
For example, when the Red River County Jail was hit by a tornado, the pool insurance through the TAC paid out $1 million for repairs, he said.
Red River County doesn’t spend money on lobbyists like some of the richer counties in Texas, such as Ector or Tarrant or Dallas counties, and cash-strapped counties can’t compete, Williamson said.
“They’re just going to ban people that stick up for small counties,” he said. “It’s simply so we won’t be able to complain to them about what they need to do.”
TAC also helps pay for trips to Austin so local politicians can talk to the state legislature, the main contention point of the bill. Last week, a phone call with 16 county judges was unanimous, nobody locally was for either bill, Williamson said.
The bills wouldn’t just silence county government, but a lot more, according to Jody Seaborn, a spokesman for the TAC.
“The Texas Association of Counties recognizes that strong state policy is best created when local and state officials work together. SB 234 and HB 749 would silence local taxpayers’ voices in the legislative process by preventing cities, counties, school districts, economic development coalitions, community colleges, river authorities, emergency services districts and other local jurisdictions from using local funds to hire outside lobbyists, join trade associations that employ lobbyists, or employ in-house, salaried advocates to help bolster and protect community initiatives that serve as the bedrock for our state’s economic success and the unique quality of life enjoyed in communities statewide."
The legislators pushed through a similar bill last session, SB 29, that passed the Senate but was thrown out by the House. Locally, state representatives may be split on
the issue.
He listened to his constituents when voting against the bill in 2019, VanDeaver said.
“I heard from my local government officials, and they asked me to vote against SB 29,” he said. “These officials said they just could not meet their local needs without the services of these statewide associations.
“I am concerned that legislation like this removes decision making from the local governments closest to the people who are being governed. Just as I do not believe that Washington, D.C. and Congress have all the answers, I do not believe that power should be centralized in state agencies in Austin. I believe the bills that prevent a local government’s access to information and programmatic resources not only impairs its ability to provide needed services, these bills also limit what services my constituents need and count on their local governments to provide.”
Sen. Bryan Hughes voted for SB 28 when it came up in the 2019 legislative session. Hughes did not respond to questions about his stance on the new bills filed before press time. Williamson said he reached out to Hughes for a response as well, but Hughes’ staff told him the senator would need to review the language of the bill first.
To read the language of the bills, visit tinyurl.com/1a67m2cw for the house bill and tinyurl.com/dwcr2f7u for the senate bill.
