Paris Junior College has announced that 157 students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Students on the president’s list, by their hometowns in Texas, include:
Annona: Tyrone Hayes.
Austin: Peyton Sanderson.
Arthur City: Heather Hayes.
Bagwell: Sara Peek.
Blossom: Kamdyn Bailey and Lorna Lewis.
Bogata: Damian Davidson.
Bonham: Brendan Batchelder and Patsy Skaggs.
Celeste: Matthew Moore.
Celina: Skylar Vest.
Clarksville: Alexis-Marie Rodriguez.
Commerce: Evan Humphries.
Como: Crystal Romero.
Cooper: Bryce Barrientos-Mendez.
Coppell: Michael Beaty.
Cumby: Trevor Moore.
Dike: Bailey Neal.
Emory: Naim Diego.
Fate: Hunter Jackson.
Flower Mound: Brendan Concannon.
Greenville: Elizabeth Fannin and Miranda Price.
Honey Grove: Miguel Ochoa and John Yarbrough.
McKinney: Beau Brewer.
Paris: Wilmer Aguirre, Shannon Boyd, Amanda Dean, Sean Higgs, Thomas Johnson, Lainy Jones, Layker Kennedy, Luis Martinez, Jacob Neal, Summer Newsom, Seth Parker, Tymondre Robinson, Lisseth Salazar-Diaz, Aliyah Smith, Keeara Van Der Merwe and Leah Veien.
Pecan Gap: Jessie McGuire.
Pickton: Timothy David.
Plano: Kelsey Keierleber.
Point: Autumn Teague.
Reno: Elexus Hickson.
Rockwall: Barrett Riebock.
Royce City: Hadlee Patrick and Rachel Roebuck.
Saltillo: John Beadle.
Sulphur Bluff: Tori Raine.
Sulphur Springs: Kayla Carney, Jaeel Espinoza, Lindsey Faulks, Kayla Garcia, Oscar Martinez, Lane Potts, Gerardo Reyes, Kelsie Thomas, Zachary Tiemeyer, Weston Vasquez and Jennifer Wilson.
Sumner: Cade Whitener.
Telephone: Megan Moore.
Tyler: Ruan Santos.
Victoria: Bryce Sitka.
Waco: Ryan Davis.
Weslaco: Lily Torres.
Wolfe City: Wiley Cox and Matthew Shia.
Students from other states named to the PJC president’s list include”
San Carlos, California: Kevin Shea’
Loxahatchee, Florida: Torrin Andrews.
Morton, Ill.: Tevan Jones,
Fort Wayne, Ind.: Sebastian Kuhns.
Columbia, Md.: Marcus Mitchell.
Redford, Mich.: India Respress.
Warren, Mich.: Nykesha Sanders.
Paterson, N.J.: Numan Mutlib.
Moyers, Okla.: Dillan Conley.
Students on the dean’s list by their hometowns in Texas, include:
Allen: Isaiah Moreno.
Blossom: Travis Bryant.
Brashear: Juan Andrade and Gabriel Rubio.
Brookston: Kyle Brown and Latharian Huff;
Buffalo: Kayla Wilson.
Celeste: Toby Palmer.
Clarksville: JaQualin Dennis.
Como: Diana Gallegos.
Cooper: Raven Maxwell.
Cumby: Nathan Brown.
Dallas: Robert Ates.
Emory: Hannah Chairez and Darence Rushing.
Euless: Dylan Crooks.
Graham: Joseph Adams.
Greenville: Lola Carpenter, William Madry, Elena Olguin, Corbin Row and Jamal Sterling.
Honey Grove: Richard Davis, Lyndsey Howard and Paula Moody.
Klondike: Austin Henderson and Mary Lane.
Lavon: Chaney Ortega.
Leander: Jacob Shackett.
Longview: Trenton Bush,
Lorena: Benjamin Smedshammer,
Magnolia: Thad Young,
North Richland Hills: Mason Hardwick.
Paris: Marissa Bates, Parker Bolton, Elizabeth Brady, Emily Brownfield, Juan Corona, Kelsey Garrett, Jacob Hipp, Alisa Landers, Hunter Oneal, Kha Pham, Angela Ramirez, Reagan Richardson, Isabella Sanchez-Haynes, Krista Searles, Isa Smit, Nathan Stone, Karamba Sylla, Rebekah Veien and Grace Woodby.
Pickton: Anna Reeder.
Powderly: Madison Edwards, William Henson and Lillian McMellon.
Providence Village: Connor Kirkley.
Quitman: Jason Johnson.
Reno: MaKenna Morton.
Royse City: Abigail Thomas.
Sulphur Springs: Cassidi Froneberger, Angie Hughes, Luis Olivo, Abigail Owens, Jocelyn Perez and Aaliyah Valles,
Sumner: Bernardo Coronado and Veronica Froese.
Telephone: Austin Testerman.
Winnsboro: Jelle De Jong.
Yantis: Jarrett Bartley.
Students named to the dean’s list from other states, include: Indio, Calif., Victoria Gordillo.
Morton, Ill., Lerato Mosia.
Dequincy, La.: Dalton LeBlanc.
St. Cloud, Minn.: Zakaria Mohamud/.
Clarksville, Tenn.: Diamond Bryant.
Dean’s list students from other countries, include:
Heredia, Costa Rica: Erick Rojas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.