ADDISON, Texas – Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of breast screening and diagnostic services, has been selected to participate in the American College of Radiology’s inaugural Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative.
Led by Sarah Pittman, M.D., clinical assistant professor in the Department of Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine, the improvement collaborative aims to establish and maintain consistent performance standards in mammography positioning in the United States and internationally.
“As a leader in mammography, we are re-defining and re-engineering the way breast cancer is diagnosed in this country,” said Chirag R. Parghi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Solis Mammography.
Solis Mammography has offices in Paris, 3160 Clarksville St.
