Paris City Council approved economic incentives for four new businesses planned for Paris Towne Center, 3556 Lamar Ave., and filled a vacancy left by the resignation of District 1 council member Renae Stone at a 30-minute meeting Monday night.
The new retailers, Ross Stores, TJ Maxx, Big Lots and Ulta Beauty all are planned for vacancies in the center owned by Alpha Lake Ltd and managed by Culpepper Realty Co. of College Station. The stores are to fill roughly 102,000 square feet vacated when JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoe Store and Bealls closed.
Counselors approved a five-year, 50% property tax incentive and a three-year 50% sales tax reduction in return for a $3 million investment. The tax incentive comes out of revenue from the 2.5% tax on local sales, which the city splits with Paris Economic Development Corp.
Based on current taxable value, each of the five yearly property tax grants will be roughly $6,700, according to information presented by City Manager Grayson Path. Based on estimates of sales tax impact, the new retailers are expected to generate roughly $247,5000 per year in new sales taxes, which translates into roughly $70,000 for the city’s share.
“This is an exciting new development for our community and a new chapter in our economic development portfolio,” Path said about a revised Chapter 380 Retail Economic Development Program approved by counselors and necessary for the city to offer incentives. “Now we are able to basically incentivize retail development through grant funding while being always careful about giving away money.”
Although no definite date was announced for store openings, the new economic development program requires the four businesses to open within 18 months.
Council members expressed excitement about both the Chapter 380 program and the prospects of new businesses to add both to the city’s tax base and revenue from an expected increase in sales tax collections.
“This is fantastic,” Councilor Mihir Pankaj said. “I want to say kudos to city staff, to the folks that really put in time and effort to get this together. Now we can see that sales tax revenue will go up and there are opportunities for our community to see more economic development and more opportunities for citizens to be able to enjoy.”
After city attorney Stephanie Harris explained Paris Charter provisions for filling a vacancy on the council left by the resignation of Stone to include an appointment to fill the position until the next municipal election, councilors were quick to name Shatara “Sha” Moore to the position. Moore filed as the lone candidate for a place on the May 7 City Council election ballot Feb. 17, the last day to file and the same day Stone withdrew from the election and announced her immediate resignation for personal reasons.
Earlier in the meeting, the council voted to reduce the number of people on the Airport Advisory Board from seven to three and passed a resolution that defines the roles of the board, the airport manager and the city manager. The city took over the management of the airport last year when council voted to buy out the then existing third party management of fixed base operations and hired an operator.
Council gave unanimous approval to the change, but not before Councilor Linda Knox expressed appreciation to current Airport Advisory board members.
“I just wanted to acknowledge the work that our airport Advisory Board has done in helping clean up the airport, in bringing all these new hangars and in helping to get the leases taken care of, and you know, getting it running a little bit more efficiently,” Knox said.
In other action, the council conducted public hearings and approved an ordinance to reduce the time it takes to receive a permit to build residences on nonconforming lot sizes within the city along with a change of zoning from light industrial to two-family dwelling for three duplexes to be located at the corner of Jackson Street and 12th Street SE.
