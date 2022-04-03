Several Prairiland High School FFA students are headed to state competition after placing in Area Career Development Events competition Thursday at North Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.
The forage team received second place with team members Ethan Adams, Corbin Branham and Jason Todd. Adams received third high point individual, Todd received fifth high, and Branham received sixth high in the forage contest.
The homesite team, with Cadie Gray, Karlie Harp, Aubree Philips and Lexi Smith received second place. Phillips received fourth high point individual and Smith received ninth place.
The land team received fourth place with team members Reese Bassano, Addison Bulls, Kindle Fox and Emerson Penny. Bassano received second high point individual in the land contest.
These three teams will advance and compete in the state competition in late April at Sam Houston State University (forage) and Tarleton State University (land and homesite).
