The Lamar County Humane Association is instrumental in finding homes for countless dogs and cats each year. Now, the local nonprofit is turning to the community for support and seeking donations of various supplies.
Chief among the items the association needs are crates to keep the dogs in when they are transported to rescues out of town, shelter director Stephanie Corley said. On the shelter’s Amazon wishlist, it’s listed crates ranging in size from 18 inches to 36 inches.
Also needed to aid in out of state transports are bungee cords and zipties, Corley added.
“We’ve been doing a lot of out-of-state transports recently, and so we’ve seen a rise in our need for crates, as well as bedding of sheets and blankets and that sort of thing for the rides,” she said. “We’re lucky that we had a bit of a stockpile on these things when the year started, but now we’re starting to run a bit short on these things, and a lot of the cages are just old and worn down over time.”
More basic animal care items — such as dog and cat food, litter, collars and more — are also being requested.
The shelter is also
seeking donations of cleaning supplies, such as bleach, paper towels and 20 gallon trash bags.
The shelter’s full Amazon wishlist can be found at www.amazon.com/gp/aw/ls/ref=cm_wl_huc_view?ie=UTF8&lid=3A8JOR8K6M6MP&pldnSite=1.
The shelter has seen a steep rise in rescue transports in recent months, Corley said, with several dogs being transported every month to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and several more being transported out-of-state.
“We used to do these sorts of transports a couple times per month. Now we’re making them on a nearly weekly basis,” Corley said.
Local adoptions, in contrast, have slowed a bit in recent months after a surge at the beginning of summer.
“I think that’s just a symptom of everyone who is going to adopt a pet has already done so by this point,” Corley said.
Because of the pandemic, the shelter has adjusted the way it handles adoptions.
No longer are people able to simply walk into the shelter and view the animals; now, potential adopters must schedule an appointment ahead of time. And at the shelter, only two people are allowed inside at a time.
Board president Keith Flowers said the humane association has also put a hold on public adoption events, and though the nonprofit originally hoped to resume them this month, that goal has been pushed back to August.
