Success Center for Learning congratulates Devin Folmar, recipient of the annual Scholarship for Success. For the 23rd year, Success Center has offered a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who has attended Success Center. A committee reviewed all applications to select the recipient of this year’s $500 scholarship.
Folmar first attended Success Center for math support when he was seven to eight years old and later on when he was in eighth grade. He began to be excited about going for help and learning more about what he struggled with the most. He became very confident in his ability to understand new concepts in math and gained a newfound mindset when going into anything difficult.
After high school graduation, Folmar will be attending Texas Tech University to major in Mechanical Engineering.
