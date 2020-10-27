The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will host “Trick or Treat with Livingston” on Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Maxey House’s toy lion, Livingston, is throwing a little bit of a different Halloween party this year. Visitors are invited to drive by the front walkway of the property, on South Church Street, and pick up a goodie bag and candy from some of Livingston’s favorite people. No need to even get out of your car.
For information on this or any event at the Maxey House, contact the Sam Bell Maxey House at 903-785-5716, or visit the site’s website at visitsbmh.com or the site’s Facebook page at facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
