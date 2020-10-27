Sam Bell Maxey House
Buy Now

Closed due to Covid-19 concerns, the Texas Historical Commission, which oversees the Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris, is offering online programming to maintain its connection with the public.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will host “Trick or Treat with Livingston” on Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Maxey House’s toy lion, Livingston, is throwing a little bit of a different Halloween party this year. Visitors are invited to drive by the front walkway of the property, on South Church Street, and pick up a goodie bag and candy from some of Livingston’s favorite people. No need to even get out of your car.

For information on this or any event at the Maxey House, contact the Sam Bell Maxey House at 903-785-5716, or visit the site’s website at visitsbmh.com or the site’s Facebook page at facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.