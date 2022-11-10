Paris Public Library-5BW.jpg

The Paris Public Library will be turning 90 years old next year, and Library Director Tim DeGhelder is welcoming the community to share their history with the library or ideas for celebration.

 Paris News File Photo

Residents will get a glimpse at history as the Paris Public Library celebrates its 90th anniversary Nov. 15, and the Friends of the Paris Public Library, a nonprofit group, has created a literary-themed celebration to honor the occasion.

Library Director Connie Lawman said photo albums from the past 50 years will be on display for people to look through and see various moments in the library’s history.

