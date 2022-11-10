Residents will get a glimpse at history as the Paris Public Library celebrates its 90th anniversary Nov. 15, and the Friends of the Paris Public Library, a nonprofit group, has created a literary-themed celebration to honor the occasion.
Library Director Connie Lawman said photo albums from the past 50 years will be on display for people to look through and see various moments in the library’s history.
“I’m going to be putting them out on tables for people to have something interactive that they can look through and maybe see family members and friends throughout the years in the library,” she said.
Lawman said some photos include the library’s Bookmobile from the 1980s, past summer reading programs and children’s slumber parties from the 1970s.
The Paris Public Library in its present location opened its doors in 1932 after a generous contribution from Paris businessman and philanthropist J.J. Culbertson and his wife.
A poetry, art and songwriting contest is also being held for area high school students, Lawman said.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three in each category, with $100 awarded to first place, $50 awarded to second place and $25 awarded to third place, all underwritten by Allcorn Property Company.
Submissions for the contest ends Nov. 14, with judging taking place during the library’s birthday party the following day.
Other events this month include the weekly children’s read-along program Storytime with Tracy and the weekly knitting class with the Library Knitters, Lawman said.
Prekindergarten or younger children can read-along with Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark weekly at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and the Library Knitters meet at 2 p.m. each Monday.
Lawman said no one attended the library’s monthly computer classes, so she is reshaping the program to meet specific needs.
”Instead of these morning computer classes, I want to do a program called Book-a-Librarian,” she explained. “I will be able to make appointments with those and get their specific needs met.”
Lawman said the program is designed to help those who need an email address, beginner typing classes or help with their iPad.
“We know we have adults who don’t even have an email address,” she said, “but that is the very first step that they need to do in order to apply for a job online.”
The director also asked the public to submit ideas for future library programs. Those with an idea are encouraged to email clawman@paristexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.