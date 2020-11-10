In keeping with current health policies during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Paris Junior College Drama Department will open the free drama “Rossum’s Universal Robots” or “RUR” on a virtual stage this week. The play will be performed live on Zoom Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We know theatrical works can be done in a live-streaming format,” PJC drama instructor Robyn Huinzinga said. “Both of our fall productions this year have been auditioned, rehearsed and will be performed entirely on Zoom. These two productions are exciting opportunities for director and casts.”
“Doing this show has been very interesting especially when we can open it up to the members of the community or even friends from out of town, said David Forward, a freshman drama scholarship student from Quitman.
“This is my first experience with virtual theater, and I am fascinated with how it’s going to work, excited about the possibilities and beyond thrilled to be able to take part in theater again, which I love,” said Jodi O’Connell, a community member and theater professional. “I had no idea, until 2015, how much this kind of thing would mean to me, and the fact that y’all are so patient with an old dinosaur while she learns the ‘ropes’ is a blessing!”
Everyone knows the word “robot,” but not everyone knows it was first introduced to the world in the 1920 science fiction play “RUR” by the Czech writer Karel Čapek, which premiered in 1921. The play begins in a factory that makes artificial people, called roboti (robots), meaning from synthetic organic matter.
As the robots develop into beings closer to humans, conflict grows and the play explores the themes of anger and hatred, class conflict, duty and responsibility, the human condition and individuals versus machines.
“Working on ‘RUR’ has been a great experience, seeing friends in their own comfort from home and allowing them virtually into ours bonds us all together over the format of Zoom,” said Brandon McCormick, a sophomore drama scholarship student from Lubbock.
Each performance of “RUR” will be capped at 100 attendees in order to manage Zoom’s online “waiting room” prior to the show starting. To begin the reservation process, email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
“A virtual environment is more of a challenge for the actors than the director because they don’t have another actor in front of them,” said Will Walker, PJC instructor and the play’s director. “So eye contact is an issue because do you look at the camera, at the screen, where do they look?”
According to Walker, in addition to face-to-face rehearsals, there have been three Zoom rehearsals to work on such things as an actor in one screen handing something to an actor in another screen.
“We’re trying to make it as real as possible to our audience,” Walker said. “That’s been a huge challenge.”
The registration URL is
