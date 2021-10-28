BONHAM — Fannin County may become home to one of more than 30 battery-storage facilities being built in Texas, a measure to help mitigate rolling blackouts like those experienced during February’s deadly arctic freeze.
Commissioners on Tuesday opted to negotiate with Belltown Power Texas to create a reinvestment zone and a Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement for a 300-megawatt battery facility south of the substation near the Grayson County line along Highway 82. The facility, estimated to cost at least $100 million to build, would be on land leased from a local landowner, County Judge Randy Moore said.
“What we wanted to do today was simply to say ‘yes, we are interested,’ and now we need to work with Austin (Willis) and Belltown Power, and we need to come up with what are we going to actually propose,” Moore said at the outset of discussion. “We need to hear some more from them. There’s probably gonna be some negotiation with them on what are we going to have.”
Willis is the director of solar and storage at Belltown Power. During the commissioners’ Sept. 21 meeting, he said the 300-megawatt facility would provide about an hour of power if electricity is unavailable on the grid.
It could be expanded to 600 megawatts, or about two hours of power, depending on investors, he said.
It takes about an hour or two to recharge the batteries, which also are capable of being partially charged and discharged, he said.
Commissioners were told the facility would have a 15-year lifespan, and it will use lithium ion batteries, which can be recycled. The facility would have a built-in HVAC system for cooling, and an operator would remotely monitor it, Willis said.
If at the end of the agreement the company no longer wishes to use the facility, Belltown Power would clean it up and restore the land to as close to original condition as possible, he told commissioners.
Belltown Power seeks a PILOT agreement to offset some of the tax costs associated with such an expensive project.
Moore previously said a tax deal might be more lucrative for the county since state law limits how much more revenue taxing entities can raise year-over-year through property taxes. It’s possible with the agreement for the facility to provide as much revenue to the county as three solar farms already operating, Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.