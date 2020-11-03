Paris High School has announced the 2020 Homecoming Court featuring 10 seniors nominated by the student body.
Nominees for Homecoming Queen include Asheneke Brown, McKenna Downs, Hannah Gibbons, Atajdren Gill and Grace Perry. Nominees for Homecoming King are Parker Benson, Javin Cary, Troy Jones, Jeremarious Morgan and Travis Walter.
The Homecoming Court will be presented at the Nov. 4 pep rally at 6:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium where the king and queen will be crowned.
