Homecoming Court 2020.jpg
Buy Now

Paris High School has announced the 2020 Homecoming Court featuring 10 seniors nominated by the student body.

Nominees for Homecoming Queen include Asheneke Brown, McKenna Downs, Hannah Gibbons, Atajdren Gill and Grace Perry. Nominees for Homecoming King are Parker Benson, Javin Cary, Troy Jones, Jeremarious Morgan and Travis Walter.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at the Nov. 4 pep rally at 6:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium where the king and queen will be crowned.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.