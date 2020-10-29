BONHAM — Fannin County’s Grand Jury handed down 60 indictments in its Oct. 22 meeting, rejecting three cases. The number of indictments this year is 521.
Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser said it’s important to remember an indictment is a formal charge, and it should not be considered as evidence of guilt. All charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The recent indictments include:
Joshua Bizzell, 38, of Tyler: Assault family/household member with previous conviction — enhanced.
Steven Lee Bolden, 28, of Savoy: Sex offender’s duty to register for life/annually — enhanced.
Stefon Anthony Bonito, 19, of Trenton: Burglary of a habitation (x2).
Caleb Isaiah Campbell, 20, of Honey Grove: Tamper/frabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Dedrick Montrell Darby, 21, of Bonham: Theft of property.
Stacie Leann Dotson-Davis, 36, of Bonham: Burglary of a building (x2).
Destiny Brooke Garza, 20, of Bonham: Credit or debit card abuse - elderly; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information - elderly.
Brandon Eugene Glass, 44, of Leonard: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Thomas Alan Graham, 63, of McKinney: Possession of a controlled substance (x3).
Joshua Joel Hayes, 38, of Ravenna: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Jonathan Seth Henry, 27, of Trenton: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Nichole Mache Hickman, 28, of Sherman: Possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Brett Holmes, 28, of Mesquite: Possession of a controlled substance.
Jeramie Leon Horton, 31, of Dodd City: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.
Simone House, 54, of Van Alstyne: Possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
La Ve Dionne Jackson, 53, of Bonham: Unauthorized use of a vehicle — enhanced.
Jameson Tyler Jay, 29, of Bonham: Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon.
Candi Joann Kennedy, 44, of Leonard: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Ashley Nicole Kreitel, 28, of Bonham: Abandon or endanger child criminal negligence.
Haylea Michelle Madewell, 31, of Leonard: Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle; burglary of a habitation — enhanced.
William Bailey Mason, 52, of Ivanhoe: Possession of a controlled substance.
Lisa Ellen May, 48, of Telephone: Possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Dillon McAdams, 33, of Bonham: Evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
Carol Diane McLaughlin, 31, of Sherman: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; abandon/endanger child criminal negligence.
Shelby Nicole Means, 29, of Paris: Possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Lauren Mercer, 23, of Farmersville: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2).
Martin Edson Murandu, 40, of Leonard: Driving while intoxicated with child under age 15.
Shelby Paul Ontiveros, 27, of Ravenna: Assault family/household member impede breathing/circulation — enhanced.
Chanse Lester Petty, 22, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Amanda Diana Pinkston, 40, of Bonham: Forgery financial instrument — enhanced; credit or debit card abuse - elderly.
Benjamin Ramer, 19, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking.
Tiffany Lea Riley, 35, of Windom: Possession of a controlled substance.
Dalton Dewain Ritchie, 18, of Bonham: Theft of property greater than $2,500.
Rusty Remington Roach, 34, of Denison: Driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Patrick Deen Roberts, 45, of Savoy: Possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Angel Rubio, 23, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Stephen Sass, 43, of Celeste: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (x2); possession of a controlled substance.
Michelle Renea Sewell, 56, of Ivanhoe: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Cody David Stoops, 23, of Allen: Evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
Crystal Taylor, 36, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Joshua Taylor, 33, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Shawnee Colt Walker, 30, of Savoy: Possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Coleton Watson, 27, of Bailey: Possession of a controlled substance.
Andrel White, 25, of Bonham: Possession of marijuana.
Mitchell Denard Williams, 38, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — enhanced.
