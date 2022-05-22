A shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard Street. in Paris left its victim in critical condition Thursday morning. The perpetrator fled the scene after shooting his victim multiple times, Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said. The current suspect, who remains at large, is a 15-year-old Black male, 5’11’’ and approximately 200 pounds.
After multiple phone calls to the Paris Police Department, the 18-year-old victim was found lying in the roadway and was taken to receive medical attention. He remains in critical condition.
“We also want to reassure the public that there is no danger to others, as this incident was isolated to those involved,” Salter said.
Because he is a juvenile, the suspect’s name can not yet be released. Once and if his name can be released, a public bulletin will be issued to local media to help detectives find the suspect.
Local schools and day care centers went into a soft-lockdown situation following the reports of the shooting, remaining in communication with the Paris Police Department. Paris ISD took precautionary measures, bringing students inside and minimizing movement between locations, but it did not enter into full lockdown.
“We have an excellent relationship with the Paris Police Department,” Paris ISD Police Chief Brad Ruthart said. “We are in constant communication with them daily, and if there is any kind of incident happening in the community, they notify us. … At no point were students, staff members, or anyone else in an unsafe situation at any time.”
Calvary KidCare was in the middle of lunch when they got the news. The organization notified parents via Brightwheel and brought all children inside the building, halting all pick-ups and drop-offs. Because the shooting did not occur near the perimeter of the building, precautions did not include a full lockdown. Besides being unable to leave, it felt like a normal school day, according to staff.
