Fire and rescue

MAY 25 to MAY 26

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

May 25

9:19 to 9”27 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.

3:20 to 3:30 p.m., 3024 Clarksville St.

First Responder-Paris

May 25

12:16 to 12:31 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

6:03 to 6:37 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

8:52 to 8:57 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.

9:38 to 9:38 p.m., 3630 W. Houston St.

May 26

5:55 to 6:03 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.

Public Service

May 25

12:10 to 12:27 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.

7:43 to 7:55 p.m., 937 23rd St. Se.

Out of Service

May 25

4:34 to 4:58 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.

