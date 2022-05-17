The second “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” show drew to a close Saturday afternoon at Love Civic Center as the Red River Valley Quilt Guild handed over more than $2,700 to The 100 Club of Lamar County and presented Quilts of Valor to two retired veterans.
“We had a successful show although attendance was down a little bit, the sign of the times,” quilt show committee chairman Jackie Robinson said, adding that plans are in place to host another show in May 2023. “We had more than 20 vendors and more than 100 quilts on display with 91 of them entered in competition.”
Three quilts representing law enforcement, emergency medical service personnel and firefighters brought in more than $700 for the 100 Club with another $2,000 added by the Guild.
“That’s something we want to do every year,” Robinson said. “We want to give back to the community, we want to give to charitable organizations and honor our veterans. That’s what we are all about.”
Receiving Quilts of Valor were James Shoemaker of Bogata, a U.S. Army veteran with 12 years service, nine of those years during Operation Iraqi Freedom stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Tommy Frazier, of Paris, who served seven years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era with duty stations in Morocco, Iran, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
“This is a great honor, and I am very grateful to receive a quilt,” Shoemaker said. “It’s just nice, you know, to be appreciated.”
Frazier said he was surprised upon learning he was to receive a quilt.
“I just couldn’t believe it when they called to tell me I was to receive this prestigious honor,” Frazier said. “Today was just kind of unreal, and I do appreciate it.”
Winners of the quilt raffle included one of the show venders who retired from work as a paramedic in Dallas after 28 years, and the winner of the law enforcement quilt happened to be a dispatcher with the local police department, Robinson said.
“I just thought that was neat,” Robinson said.
Quilt entries came from miles around with local quilters represented as well.
Local award winners included Judy Alspaugh, Janette Fletcher, Karen Denney, Jackie Robinson, Stacy Miller, Kariena Broston, Connie Steadman, Jane Hensley, Becky Brazeal, Susan Swint, Debra Hodsdon, Diane Ridge and Donna Winn, all of Paris. Other area winners included Drethia Parsons, of Arthur City, Susan Lowe, of Clarksville, Zita Warmke of Grant, Oklahoma, Nancy Ballard, of Pattonville, along with Becky Milford, Debbie Janeway and Alyssa Ottmo, all of Blossom.
Jill Isakson, of McKinney, received the Best of Show award while Peggy Murdock, of Fruitvale, won the Eiffel Award and Becky Milford, of Blossom, won the Viewer’s Choice award. The National Association of Certified Quilt Judges award went to Donna Winn, of Paris.
For a complete list of award winners, check the link on the online version of this story.
