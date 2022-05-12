At its basic level, a shotgun or rifle is a tool designed to do one thing; push a bullet or charge of shot down its barrel. That’s it! Those of us that love shooting and hunting with firearms have all sorts of specialized uses for our ‘tools’ and we have learned to adept them to meet our special needs. But unlike many tools, firearms have the ability to protect us from harm or to aid in putting a venison steak on our plate or possibly provide us with a big skillet of fried quail and gravy.