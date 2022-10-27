As anticipated, Paris City Council on Monday awarded a $62,852,642 phase one contract for a rebuild of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, added an additional $26,795,000 in revenue bonds and approved sewer rate increases to fund the costly project.

First estimated to cost $60 to $70 million when city leaders first gave approval for renovation of the 60-year-old plant in June 2019, the latest projections push the cost of the project more than $100 million when phase two is completed in 2026.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

