As anticipated, Paris City Council on Monday awarded a $62,852,642 phase one contract for a rebuild of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, added an additional $26,795,000 in revenue bonds and approved sewer rate increases to fund the costly project.
First estimated to cost $60 to $70 million when city leaders first gave approval for renovation of the 60-year-old plant in June 2019, the latest projections push the cost of the project more than $100 million when phase two is completed in 2026.
“We do know that this is an unfortunate increase, but it has to be done,” Mayor Paula Portugal said. “The can got kicked down the road for a number of years and this council made the choice to do what we had to do. Now we have to pay for what neelded to be done more than a decade ago.”
At the Monday night meeting, the council first awarded low bidder Thalle Construction a $65,118,950 contract and then followed by approving a reduction of $2,266,308 in change orders recommended by Garver Engineering to reduce the contract to $62,852,642.
“We already have a very lean design as it is, but staff and Garver Engineering did work with Thaile to bring that number down as best we can,” City Manager Grayson Path said. “This is a critical project, and so there was very little that we could pick off to bring the price down.”
At an earlier meeting, Path emphasized that both phases of the project must be completed.
“I must stress that phase one is incomplete with phase two,” Path said in mid-October as he explained the most aging parts of the plant were targeted for phase one work but the remaining aged elements scheduled for phase two must be completed as well.
To support phase one, the council on Monday approved a $26,795,000 Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Bond, Series 2022 with a 5% interest rate and a 29-year payout schedule, according to finance director Gene Anderson. In April 2021,, the council issued $46 million in revenue bonds for phase one. Another bond issue is expected in 2004 to fund phase two of the project.
Because of the additional bond sale, the council approved semi-annual increases going forward, the first a 10.5% increase in January 2023 followed by another 10.5% increase in April 2023. Another 7% increase is planned for October 2023 and 7.5% in April 2024.
“We think that the cash flow by October 2024 will generate enough money that we can take a break in rate increases and not have one in October 2024 or April 2025 and then we go back to 6.5% increase in October 2025 and 6.55% in April 2026,” Anderson said.
The 2019 vote to hire Garner Engineering marked the second time a professional service agreement had been before city leaders, according to newspaper records. With a split vote in January 2016, the council voted against a contract, opting to delay work on the sewer treatment plant until a $45 million water and sewer line project was completed.
In other action at the Monday meeting, the council awarded Pridemore Construction a $88,490 contract to rebuild a boat ramp on the southern edge of Lake Crook, a project with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce funding 20% of the costs.
“City staff and the Chamber worked together with the Southern Drag Boat Association, which uses the lake each summer for boat races, along with local boaters to design a replacement ramp that would be conducive for the drag boats as well as for use by leisure boaters and those who use Lake Crook for fishing,” assistant city manager Robert Vine said in an agenda memorandum.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
